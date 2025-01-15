Google-backed Pixxel launches India's first private satellite constellation

Pixxel, a Bengaluru-based space technology company backed by Google and building the world's highest-resolution hyperspectral satellite constellation, has successfully launched the first three satellites of its Firefly constellation.

The Firefly constellation also marks a watershed moment in India’s space journey as the nation’s first commercial satellite constellation. The satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and launched aboard the Transporter-12 rideshare mission with SpaceX from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, USA. Another Bengaluru-based startup, backed by Aditya Birla, said it has successfully launched its SCOT (Space Camera for Object Tracking) mission for space surveillance, which will detect and track objects as small as 5 cm, as part of SpaceX’s Transporter-12 mission.

This launch marks the first phase of Pixxel’s commercial constellation, with three additional Firefly satellites scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2025.

This marks a significant milestone for Pixxel as it begins commercial operations, delivering critical climate and Earth insights to industries worldwide and solidifying its position as a global leader in Earth observation. The Fireflies, currently the world’s highest-resolution commercial-grade hyperspectral satellites, bring unprecedented precision to monitoring the planet and set a new benchmark for hyperspectral imaging capabilities. With a 5-metre resolution attained for the first time in a hyperspectral spacecraft, Fireflies are six times sharper than the 30-metre standard of most existing hyperspectral satellites, capturing fine details previously invisible to conventional systems.

This cutting-edge resolution is paired with the ability to capture data across over 150 spectral bands, enabling Fireflies to detect subtle changes in chemical compositions, vegetation health, water quality, and even atmospheric conditions with unmatched accuracy. Unlike traditional Earth observation satellites that rely on broader spectral bands, Firefly’s narrowband sensors uncover hidden patterns and anomalies critical for applications ranging from agriculture to climate action.

Pixxel’s satellites also feature a 40-kilometre swath width and a daily revisit capability, enabling consistent monitoring of vast areas without compromising detail and ensuring that no critical event goes unnoticed. This combination of high spatial resolution, spectral richness, and frequent global coverage positions Firefly as the world's most advanced commercial hyperspectral imaging system.

Orbiting in a sun-synchronous orbit at roughly 550 km, the Fireflies will form the cornerstone of Pixxel’s mission to build a health monitor for the planet.

“The future of our planet depends on how deeply we understand it today. The successful deployment of our first commercial satellites is a defining moment for Pixxel and a giant leap toward redefining how we use space technology to address the planet's challenges," said Awais Ahmed, founder and chief executive officer of Pixxel. "By investing in the health of our planet now, Pixxel hopes not just to shape the trajectory of Earth observation but also to help write the next chapter in the story of our shared future."

"The Fireflies represent years of rigorous research, engineering, and innovation aimed at unlocking critical insights about our planet and are a testament to the ingenuity and dedication of our team and the transformative potential of hyperspectral imaging," said Kshitij Khandelwal, founder and chief technology officer of Pixxel. "Their ability to detect subtle changes in Earth’s ecosystems will provide industries and governments with the precise information needed to address critical global challenges confidently."

Together, these satellites will deliver comprehensive, real-time data collection and analysis, equipping industries and governments with insights to address global concerns, manage resources responsibly, and drive climate action.

The Firefly constellation’s advanced hyperspectral imaging capabilities open new possibilities across sectors. From empowering environmental agencies to monitor deforestation and ocean pollution in near real-time to helping industries like mining, oil, and gas enhance resource management and infrastructure safety, the applications are vast and transformative. By detecting subtle changes in soil composition, water quality, or atmospheric conditions, Firefly will change how humanity interacts with and protects our planet’s resources.

"We are thrilled to witness today’s successful launch of three satellites from Pixxel and the maiden space surveillance satellite from Digantara. As the pioneers in the Indian private space industry, Pixxel and Digantara both continue to set benchmarks for innovation and excellence, which is inspiring the next generation of space startups in India. This milestone by Pixxel marks a significant step forward, as hyperspectral satellite imaging has the potential to play a transformative role for many use cases, especially the defence sector. The advanced hyperspectral imaging capabilities of these satellites are poised to unlock new possibilities," said AK Bhatt (retd.), director general of the Indian Space Association (ISpA).

"Also, Digantara's SCOT satellite is a crucial stepping stone to ensure a more sustainable space environment and to tackle the growing issue of space debris and congestion, which pose a greater threat as the number of man-made objects in space increases in future. We are confident that the further completion of Pixxel’s satellite constellation will also strengthen investor confidence in the remarkable potential of Indian startups and let India capture a greater pie of the global space economy in the coming years," Bhatt added.

Satellites by Pixxel surpass international standards in hyperspectral imaging, showcasing India’s growing innovation and leadership in advanced space technology. Designed and developed locally, they embody the spirit of “Make in India” and “Atmanirbharta” while highlighting the truly progressive impact of India’s space reforms.

Pixxel’s journey began in April 2022 with the historic launch of Shakuntala, India’s first private Earth-imaging hyperspectral satellite, aboard a SpaceX mission via Exolaunch, followed by Anand on Isro’s PSLV. These milestones catalysed India’s private space ecosystem, proving that Indian companies could deliver cutting-edge technology on par with global leaders. The Fireflies build on this legacy, embodying years of indigenous R&D and engineering excellence and a vision to bring globally relevant and meaningful Earth insights from India.

Pixxel has already launched three successful demo hyperspectral satellites before this launch and raised $95 million in funding, making it the most well-funded hyperspectral imaging space startup globally. With this commercial launch, Pixxel takes a decisive step toward operationalising its vision of a hyperspectral-powered future where advanced Earth observation drives solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

Pixxel has raised $95 million from M&G Catalyst, Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Lightspeed, Radical Ventures, Accenture, and others.