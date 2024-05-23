Google logs into Tamil Nadu for drone unit; may rope in Foxconn for Pixel

In a major boost to the industrial sector in Tamil Nadu, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is all set to start assembly of drones in the state through its subsidiary Wing LLC. This is in addition to the global major’s plan to locally manufacture Pixel smartphones in Sriperumbudur near Chennai through iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, said multiple sources close to the development.

As per the plan, Wing will set up an assembly line for its drones in Tamil Nadu. This comes after a meeting between Google top executives and a team of officials from the industries ministry led by industries minister TRB Rajaa in the United States recently. The assembly of Pixel phones will be done in tie-up with the Taiwanese major Foxconn Technology Group. “Foxconn may be manufacturing Pixel phones for Google through a newly formed company under Foxconn's subsidiary Bharat FIH. This will be done at an erstwhile Nokia campus in Sriperumbudur,” said an industry source aware of the development. Foxconn did not respond to questions from Business Standard.

On the other hand, the drone investment by Wing may push India’s plans to develop itself as a drone hub. According to industry estimates, the drone market in India is expected to touch $13 billion by 2030, from around $2.71 billion in 2022. “Manufacturing of drones by Google in the state will be a huge boost to the overall investment ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. It will be done by Alphabet arm Wing,” said another source in terms of anonymity.

Though Google or Foxconn are yet to come out with an official announcement about Pixel phones, the company had already lined up plans to start production of Pixel 8 smartphones in India and had announced the plan way back in October 2023. The move is interesting as other global majors like Apple and Samsung are also expanding their manufacturing presence in India. This comes amid reports that Google has joined hands with Dixon Technologies, a domestic electronics manufacturer, to produce its flagship Pixel 8 smartphones in the country.

As per reports, Google’s initial plan was to come out with the first made-in-India Pixel smartphones in 2024. The global major’s investment comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is being transformed into the electronics hub of India. Driven by Apple’s aggressive India push, the southern state now boasts the highest tally of electronics goods exports in the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY24), ahead of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh (UP). The state posted a 78 per cent increase in exports from $5.37 billion in FY23 to $9.56 billion in FY24.

This was around 33 per cent of the total electronics exports of the country. One major reason for this is the ‘China Plus One’ strategy adopted by global majors like Apple. As a result, its contractors such as Foxconn and Pegatron, along with suppliers like Tata Electronics and Salcomp, have contributed to the rise of Tamil Nadu as the country’s electronic hub last year.