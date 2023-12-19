Google Maps gets powered up by AI, expands across 3,000 Indian cities

A year after Street View was launched in India, Google Maps now allows users to view and explore over 3,000 cities and towns in India. Last year, Google announced its partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys International, which gave access to imagery of Indian buildings and streets to Google, which has then been powered by AI.

What this means is the ability to extract details of over 300 million buildings in India and overlay it on the maps for better mapping. This ability to give precise information, according to Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP of Maps Experience at Google, means allowing better search on maps.

“Since we have been able to do more mapping in India and use the power of AI to innovate on top of that mapping information, we have made good progress here. For instance, we are able to power 50 million searches on maps every day. A lot of these searches are voice, which is unique to India, across 10 different languages,” she added in an interview with Business Standard.

Daniel shares that the use of Street View and the use of AI to power to give more apt results is very important in India due to its unique nature. This uniqueness is in the way addresses are shared, the mode of transport, the constant road repair work, or changes in the road make it extremely different.

Google Maps, on Tuesday, announced a list of new features and collaborations for India at an event in New Delhi.

The California-headquartered tech giant announced new additions to maps, including some features customised for Indian users, such as the landmark-based address descriptors.

The landmark-based address descriptors feature, expected to go live in early 2024, will allow users to see the closest five landmarks to an address pin put on the maps.

“We are putting on the map something that is unique to India, which is how people actually talk to each other when they give directions to each other. So we've come up with a landmark-based address descriptions,” said Daniel while talking about the feature.

The company also announced the Live View walking feature for India. It will provide users with overlays with arrows and markers in real-time when they point their camera towards the roads while navigating. This will be done using artificial intelligence, Street View, and augmented reality.

Like most tech product companies that are creating India-first versions and then rolling them out for the world, Google Maps is also doing this.

Address Descriptors is an India-first innovation. “We launched this capability earlier this year for developers in India on Google Maps Platform to help them benefit from more intuitive addressing solutions. We’re now expanding this to developers across over 75 cities in the country,” she shared. Rather, the team working on Address Descriptor is based out of Google Maps' Bengaluru office.

Some of the other products made out of India for India and now going global include Offline maps, which were created in India for the network issues in far-reaching areas. Similarly, the two-wheeler model was created in India first and then scaled up in other parts of the globe.

Further, developing on its partnership announcement with ONDC during the Google for India 2023 event, Maps said that it is partnering with the Namma Yatri app to bring Kochi Metro to the Google Maps ecosystem, starting January 2024.

“By mid-next year, by collaboration with Namma Yatri and ONDC, we are going to light up Kochi Metro on Google Maps all the way to booking your journeys,” explained Miriam.

Additionally, the popular mobility application Where’s My Train will start providing information about local trains, starting with Mumbai and Kolkata in the initial phase.

The company also announced that its global artificial intelligence-based fuel-efficient routing system will go live in 20+ Indian cities starting January 2024 and will help in reducing carbon emissions across the country.

“Worldwide we launched this about a year and a half ago, and since we launched, 2.4 million metric tonnes of carbon emissions have been calculated as savings at the planetary levels,” said the VP of Maps Experience at Google, while explaining the impact of the added feature on the climate.