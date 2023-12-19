Home / World News / Alphabet reaches $700 mn deal in Google Play feud, to alter policies

Alphabet reaches $700 mn deal in Google Play feud, to alter policies

The deal disclosed in a court filing late Monday calls for tweaks to Google Play policies designed to reduce barriers to competition in the markets for app distribution and payment processing

A federal jury in San Francisco this month sided with Epic Games Inc. over its claims that Google Play app distribution, payment and fee policies are unlawful | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Malathi Nayak
 
Alphabet Inc. will pay $700 million and alter its Google Play policies to settle claims that the app store unlawfully dominates the Android mobile applications market, resolving antitrust complaints brought by attorneys general of about three dozen states and consumers.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The deal disclosed in a court filing late Monday calls for tweaks to Google Play policies designed to reduce barriers to competition in the markets for app distribution and payment processing. The lawsuits that were grouped together in federal court in California had threatened billions of dollars in revenue generated by the sale and distribution of apps through Google Play.

“This settlement builds on Android’s choice and flexibility, maintains strong security protections, and retains Google’s ability to compete” with makers of other operating systems, and invest in the Android ecosystem for users and developers, Wilson White, Google’s vice president for Government Affairs & Public Policy, said in a statement.

A federal jury in San Francisco this month sided with Epic Games Inc. over its claims that Google Play app distribution, payment and fee policies are unlawful. 

State attorneys general alleged that Google used anticompetitive tactics to block competition and ensure that developers have no choice but to go through the Google Play store to reach users in their complaint filed in 2021. In a separate class-action on behalf of almost 21 million consumers. Google was accused of inflating Android app prices by taking as much as a 30% cut of Google Play transactions. 

Alphabet announced a tentative settlement in September with the states and consumers without disclosing financial details. Monday’s filing says all 50 states, the District of Columbia and two US territories have now joined the accord. The technology company separately settled claims by Match Group Inc. ahead of the trial with Epic in San Francisco that kicked off in early November.

The settlement creates a $630 million common fund to benefit consumers and a $70 million fund to resolve state claims for penalties, restitution, disgorgement and fees. 
The case is In Re Google Play Store Antitrust Litigation, 21-md-02981, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

Also Read

China, ASEAN to try to conclude nonaggression pact on sea feud in 3 years

Business as usual in Raymond: CMD Gautam Singhania amid family feud

Self-care, personal growth apps top Google Play's 'Best of 2023' list

Alphabet to pay $40 million to Match to settle Google Play antitrust battle

Google parent Alphabet fires hundreds from global recruitment team

US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war

Hindu-Americans can play key role in Prez Biden's re-election: Official

China earthquake: Xi Jinping urges all-out rescue; What we know so far

US pushes environmental enforcement after more than a decade of budget cuts

N Korea threatens 'more offensive actions' to repel US-led military threats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AlphabetAlphabet IncGoogle Play Store

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story