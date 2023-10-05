Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders

Google unveiled its latest products – the Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 – all of which are now open for pre-orders in India.

The Pixel 8 is priced at Rs 75,999 while the Pixel 8 Pro will retail for Rs 106,999. The Pixel Watch 2 is available for Rs 39,900. Customers can start purchasing these products from October 12 via Flipkart.

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, powered by Google's Tensor G3, are designed with a strong emphasis on AI. Google has committed to providing seven years of software updates for these phones, encompassing Android OS upgrades, security updates, and regular feature enhancements.

The Pixel 8 boasts a 6.2-inch Actua display, offering a brightness level 42 per cent higher than its predecessor, the Pixel 7. Its design features include satin metal finishes and a polished glass back, available in Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian shades.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro, with its 6.7-inch Super Actua display, is touted as having Google’s most luminous screen. It presents a matte glass back combined with a polished aluminium frame, available in Bay and Obsidian colours. Notably, it also incorporates a novel temperature sensor on its back.

Camera upgrades are a significant highlight for both phones. They feature 50-megapixel main cameras, providing a 21 per cent improvement in light sensitivity over the Pixel 7. The Pixel 8 introduces an enhanced ultra-wide camera with autofocus for Macro Focus. The Pixel 8 Pro sees improvements across all its cameras, notably a front-facing camera with autofocus, and a telephoto lens that captures 56 per cent more light than its predecessor, the Pixel 7 Pro.

Additional features on these devices include Google’s Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. Moreover, the Pixel 8 Pro is set to receive the Video Boost feature later this year, aiming to enhance video processing by combining Tensor G3 with Google's data centres.