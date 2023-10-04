TVS Emerald garners sales from 1st plotted development project in Karnataka

TVS Emerald, a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd, has registered a sale value of Rs 169 crore on the day of launch of its first plotted development project in Karnataka.

'The Estate' in Bagalur near Sarjapur, is a 33-acre project near Bengaluru, marking the Chennai-based company's first plotted development in the neighbouring state.

Of the 461 plots launched, as many as 442 plots were sold. The plots range from 500 sq ft to over 5,000 sq ft in size and priced from Rs 17.49 lakh, a company statement here said on Wednesday.

Besides this project, TVS Emerald said it has planned for more in Bengaluru, including an apartment community in Rachenahalli and a luxury project on the Mission road.

"The brand has a total of two million sq ft of area under development in Bengaluru," the statement said.

The plotted project, 'The Estate' features over 50 amenities including a 15,000 sq ft clubhouse, a banquet hall, swimming pool among many others.

Company Director and CEO Sriram Iyer said, "I am delighted with the overwhelming response that our first plotted development project near Bengaluru, The Estate' has witnessed during the launch."



The demand for plotted projects has always been strong, as home buyers are continuously seeking ways to shape their dream homes, he said.

"With an enhanced focus on safety and security, the project offers a perfect combination of amenities and a green environment to provide an unparalleled lifestyle experience," he added.