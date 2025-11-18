Home / Companies / News / Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns

Google CEO Sundar Pichai urges caution on AI use, flags 'bubble' concerns

Sundar Pichai warns that AI has limits and urges users to use it carefully, noting that no company would be shielded if an AI investment bubble collapses

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai (Photo: PTI)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai has warned users not to “blindly trust” everything artificial intelligence tells them, adding that the current surge in AI investment could lead to a bubble burst that would affect every company.
 
Speaking to the BBC, Pichai, who heads Alphabet — Google’s parent company — said AI systems are still “prone to errors”, and that users should treat them as just one more source of information. 
He stressed the need for a “rich information ecosystem” so that people do not depend solely on AI tools. 
“This is why people also use Google search, and we have other products that are more grounded in providing accurate information,” he told the BBC.
 
Why does Pichai say AI is useful but imperfect?
 
Pichai noted that AI is helpful for creative tasks but users must understand its limitations. He said people should learn how to make the best use of these tools “and not blindly trust everything they say”.
 
Google added an AI Mode to its search engine in May, powered by its Gemini chatbot, to offer a more conversational, expert-style experience.
 
“We take pride in the amount of work we put in to give us as accurate information as possible, but the current state-of-the-art AI technology is prone to some errors,” Pichai conceded.
 
Is there a risk of an AI investment bubble?
 
Referring to the massive flow of investment into AI, Pichai said the current period has been remarkable but also has “irrationality”, similar to the dotcom boom-and-bust that ultimately proved to be transformative.
 
“I expect AI to be the same. So I think it’s both rational and there are elements of irrationality through a moment like this,” he added.
 
Asked whether Google would escape the consequences if the AI bubble bursts, he admitted that even the tech giant would feel the impact.
 
“I think no company is going to be immune, including us,” he said in the interview, which was conducted at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California.
 
What gives Google confidence in its AI strategy?
 
Pichai said Google’s strength lies in its control over its entire technology chain, from chips and data to AI models and advanced research. This, he believes, puts the company in a stronger position to handle any turbulence in the AI market.
 
Google is also increasing its presence in the UK, with a commitment to invest £5 billion in infrastructure and research over the next two years.
 
“We are committed to investing in the UK in a pretty significant way,” Pichai said.

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

