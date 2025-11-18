Biorad's vagus nerve device aims chemical-free care for diabetes, obesity

In what can be a breakthrough in diabetes management, Pune-based medical devices player Biorad Medisys, which recently acquired a portion of US-based medical technology company ReShape Lifesciences’ assets, is working on a device inside the body which would work on vagus nerve stimulation technology (VNS) to help manage blood glucose levels, improve insulin sensitivity and secretion, regulate hunger pangs, and thereby reduce obesity.

JM Hegde, managing director of Biorad Medisys, tells Business Standard that “This is going to be like a path breaker…. If you look at GLP-1 class of drugs, they have given very good results, but one does not know how many dropouts will happen in the next few years. In this innovation, on the other hand, there are no tablets, or any chemical compound – it works by stimulating our natural organs so that it can produce and maintain the insulin balance. It’s like how the pacemaker works in the heart. We plan to plant a stimulator inside.”

He added that animal trials in Australia have been done, and they plan to conduct similar trials in India. “By end of next year we expect to start human trials,” Hegde claims, adding that the anticipated cost of trials is likely to be around $5-6 million. The vagus nerve plays a key role in regulating metabolic processes, including glucose homeostasis, insulin secretion, and inflammation. VNS aims to leverage these natural regulatory functions to help manage blood sugar levels. Studies in animal models suggest VNS can enhance whole-body and brain insulin sensitivity and increase insulin and GLP-1 (a hormone that helps regulate glucose) release from the pancreas. VNS can also work to reduce inflammation, which is a major contributor to Type 2 diabetes. Moreover, VNS has been shown to affect hormones that regulate hunger and satiety and has been linked to weight loss in some studies, which could aid in managing obesity-related diabetes.

While VNS is being explored for diabetes management, it is USFDA-approved for other conditions like epilepsy and depression. Biorad Medisys acquired a portion of ReShape Lifesciences’ assets through an asset purchase agreement that was completed simultaneously with a merger between ReShape and Vyome Therapeutics. The asset sale is part of a larger strategic plan for ReShape to sell its assets to Biorad Medisys while merging with Vyome Therapeutics. Biorad Medisys has since entered the US market with its new subsidiary, Medtimo Inc., which has been established following the acquisition of ReShape's assets. Biorad Medisys invests around 4 per cent of its turnover into R&D and employs more than 200 engineers. It has posted a 56 per cent revenue CAGR over the last three years – from Rs 230 crore in FY23 to Rs 550 crore in FY25 – and is confident of growing at a similar pace this fiscal too. It is profitable and generated an Ebitda of Rs 190 crore last year.

The company recently raised Rs 350 crore through optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) from Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II for repaying debt and also for ongoing capex. It is setting up two greenfield facilities in Bengaluru and Shirwal in Pune. Hegde said that they have already invested around Rs 250 crore in capex, and the overall investment could be around Rs 1,000 crore over the next three to five years. It develops and makes devices across orthopaedics (implants for hip and knee joints, 3-D printed implants) and urology where the former contributes 55 per cent of revenue and the remaining comes from urology. Upcoming divisions include gastroenterology (endoscopy), bariatrics, stroke management, sports medicine, surgical robots, etc.

The company, which draws around 28 per cent of its revenues from international markets (has presence in the EU, Russia and Vietnam), has multiple global collaborations including Frid Mind Technologies (Belgium) for neurovascular devices and Motion Informatics (Israel) for advanced stroke-care solutions. In 2023 it acquired Marflow AG, Switzerland, to expand European operations and strengthen gastroenterology and urology product portfolios. Hegde says that the share of exports is set to rise in coming years as it is building a strong distributor network in Europe, Latin America and South-East Asia. He aspires to make Biorad a billion-dollar global player and break into the top 10-15 medical devices companies in the world. While Hegde didn’t want to give a timeline, he said that they already have presence in 50 countries, and value-manufacturing in India gives them an advantage. He had acquired Biorad Medisys from a group of doctors and NRIs in 2007 who had founded the company in 2000 to make affordable cardiac catheters in India.

What can vagus nerve stimulation or vagal blockade achieve? Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) or blocking (vagal blockade) can work in the following ways: Appetite regulation and satiety (obesity): Modulating nerve signals to communicate satiety leading to reduced food intake and weight loss

Enhanced insulin secretion and glucose control (diabetes)

Anti-inflammatory effects: VNS helps reduce chronic systemic inflammation. Since Type 2 diabetes and obesity are characterised by a chronic inflammatory state, reducing this inflammation can potentially improve insulin sensitivity How is Biorad building its pipeline through acquisitions? Biorad's acquisitions and partnerships: 2023 — Strategic acquisition (Europe): Acquired Marflow AG, Switzerland (gastroenterology and urology products)