Tata Motors evaluating CNG and hybrids for larger cars above 4 metres

India’s largest passenger EV player — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility — which already derives 45 per cent of its volumes from alternative or cleaner technologies such as CNG and EVs, says it is “well protected” under CAFÉ norms and does not need hybrids for compliance with upcoming regulations.

However, the company is evaluating both CNG and strong hybrid options for its larger cars and SUVs above 4 metres in length. For CNG, it is closely watching the 4.3-metre space, while larger cars are a “natural starting point” for hybrids.

What did the company say after its Q2 results?

Speaking to reporters, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “We have always been clear that our technology mix is strong. About 45 per cent of our current portfolio comes from alternative technologies, and this will grow further. By 2030, we expect more than 30 per cent of our cars to be EVs. So we are well protected under CAFÉ norms. Hybrids are not needed for CAFÉ compliance.” At present, EVs constitute 17 per cent of volumes and 28 per cent of revenues. How do CAFÉ norms influence powertrain choices?

The CAFÉ framework sets fleet-wide carbon-dioxide emission targets for automakers in g/km, with penalties for non-compliance from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Over the weekend, Tata Motors also unveiled the upcoming Sierra SUV, to be offered in both ICE and EV versions — reviving a nameplate first introduced in 1991. Chandra added that the company will be “proactive” on electrification and “reactive” on hybrids — adopting them only if competitiveness in specific segments requires it. How is CNG shaping demand in TaMo’s portfolio? CNG is a growing segment for Tata Motors, which sold 120,000 units in the 2024 calendar year and is inching toward 150,000 units this year.

CNG has replaced diesel in smaller segments, with sub-4-metre cars seeing the maximum shift. “We have not seen much traction for CNG in bigger cars because diesel is still available and remains the preferred choice due to better torque and performance. Customers in higher segments look for superior performance, and hence diesel continues to dominate,” Chandra said. “We believe CNG is relevant up to about 4 metres; maybe up to 4.3 metres. Beyond that, for bigger SUVs, performance expectations go up and CNG tends to underperform.” The company’s strategy is to focus on CNG for all cars below 4 metres while closely watching the 4.3-metre segment. “If we see demand, we may extend CNG offerings there as well.”