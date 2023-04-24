Home / Companies / News / Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

The global OSAT-ATMP market is projected to grow to $42 billion by 2026. ATMP players are a key link in the value chain of chip making

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Premium
Govt set to approve Micron Technology's $1-billion semiconductor plant

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is close to approving a proposal by Micron Technology to set up an assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country involving an investment of about $1 billion. The world’s fifth largest semiconductor company, based in Idaho, USA, will use the facility to process some of its   own wafers, manufactured across the globe.
“Yes, we are close to approving the proposal,” a top government official told Business Standard, confirming that the planned investment figure was indeed around $1 billion.
Micron did not respond to an email from Business Standard seeking comments.

Topics :semiconductorsemiconductor industry

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:15 PM IST

Also Read

Karnataka may get India's first semiconductor fab facility: Report

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Centre wants work on at least one semiconductor facility to start in 2023

India in talks with 4 semiconductor companies to set up fabs here: Report

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Eye on CSR Part-II: FY22 spend near target, thanks to white knights

Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

Changes in contract within boundaries of law: Air India management

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor, BYD India for electric vehicle push

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story