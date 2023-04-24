Home / Companies / News / Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

The acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of terms and conditions as per the share purchase agreement, and statutory approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the company added

BS Reporter
Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ipca Laboratories said on Monday that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of 33.38 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore from one of its promoter shareholders.
Ipca is acquiring the stake at Rs 440 per equity share. The acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of terms and conditions as per the share purchase agreement, and statutory approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the company added.

Additionally, the company's board of directors has also given the go-ahead to make an open offer to Unichem Laboratories's public shareholders in order to purchase from them up to 26 per cent of the fully diluted outstanding equity share capital of the said company for a price of Rs 440 per share aggregating to Rs 805.44 crore.

Topics :Ipca LabsmergerInvestment

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Also Read

Ipca Labs slips 5%, hits 52-week low on weak December quarter results

IPCA Labs to buy 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

What challenges could emerge from the Air India-Vistara merger?

Divi's Lab sinks 13%, hits 29-mth low as Q3 profit falls more than expected

Divi's Labs stock tanks 12% on big miss in Q3; near-term trend 'bearish'

Changes in contract within boundaries of law: Air India management

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor India, BYD India to pick up stake

JSW Group in talks with MG Motor, BYD India for electric vehicle push

PhonePe plans to take on Google Play Store; to launch an app store

Free 5G services: Trai officials indicate that Vi charges may not hold

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story