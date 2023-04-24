Ipca Laboratories to acquire 33% stake in Unichem for 1,034 crore

Ipca is acquiring the stake at Rs 440 per equity share. The acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of terms and conditions as per the share purchase agreement, and statutory approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the company added.

Ipca Laboratories said on Monday that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of 33.38 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore from one of its promoter shareholders.