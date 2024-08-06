Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Govt to not give any relaxation in its Rs 32,000 cr GST demand on Infosys

Govt to not give any relaxation in its Rs 32,000 cr GST demand on Infosys

Shares of Infosys, which were up 1.6% before the news amid a broader market rebound, briefly trimmed gains to about 0.3%

infosys
The company said it has received communication that the demand for the financial year 2017-18.
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 12:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian government is not considering any relaxation in the tax demand it sent to Infosys last month, according to a government source.

The tax demand is in accordance to the good and services tax rules and the country's second-largest IT services firm has sought ten days to submit its response after meeting tax officials, the source said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The source declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Shares of Infosys, which were up 1.6 per cent before the news amid a broader market rebound, briefly trimmed gains to about 0.3 per cent after the news. They were last up 1.2 per cent.

India sent a tax demand of over Rs 32,000 crore ($4 billion) to Infosys, related to services received by the company from its overseas branches between July 2017 to 2021-22. This amounts to 85 per cent of its revenue for the quarter ended June 30.

ALSO READ: Infosys coded tax network in India, it got a Rs 32,400 cr GST notice

In a notification to stock exchanges on Aug. 3, the company said it has received communication that the demand for the financial year 2017-18 of Rs 38,980 crores has been closed.

More From This Section

Motherson Group set to join Apple supply chain in India with BIEL Crystal

Telecom company MTNL defaults on Rs 422 cr loan payments from various banks

Premium

PE firm Blackstone likely to own majority in Aster-Care merged entity

Britannia Industries is gearing up for regional challenge: Varun Berry

Adani Energy Solutions raises $1 billion, gets bids from US investors

The company had previously said it paid all its dues and is in compliance with central and state regulations.

India's finance ministry and Infosys did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Infosys coded tax network in India, it got a Rs 32,400 cr GST notice

Stocks to Watch on August 5: Infosys, SBI, Titan, Britannia, Ambuja Cement

Mcap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms slump Rs 1.28 trn; TCS, Infosys lag

DGGI gives partial relief to Infosys, closes Rs 3,898 cr FY18 GST tax case

Infosys shares fall in trade on Friday amid GST notice row; check details

Topics :Infosys taxGSTIT Industry

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story