Blackstone may own majority stake in Aster-Quality Care merged entity

Quality Care India (QCIL), the unlisted entity, is valued at around Rs 16,826 crore ($2 billion) by bankers, while Aster’s total market valuation was Rs 18,424 crore as of Monday on the stock exchanges.

Another big-ticket transaction is brewing in the healthcare sector, with US-based private equity (PE) firm Blackstone in talks with the Moopen family, the promoters of BSE-listed Aster DM Healthcare, to merge its 5,000-bed unlisted hospital chain, Quality Care India, with Aster, according to a source familiar with the discussions. If successful, the American PE firm is likely to hold a majority stake in the merged entity.

The promoters of Aster own 42 per cent of the company, with the remainder held by public shareholders.

Aster shares closed flat at Rs 369 per share on Monday.

For 2023-24, Aster, which operates 4,869 beds, reported revenues of Rs 2,036 crore and a profit of Rs 157 crore.

When contacted, a spokesperson for Blackstone declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Aster said on Monday: “We don’t wish to comment on market speculation.”

In April this year, Aster’s businesses in West Asia and India were separated to establish two distinct and standalone healthcare companies. Following the separation, Aster focused on growing its India business through greenfield and brownfield expansions over the next three years.