Groww faces Proxy advisory pushback over ESOP, board nomination proposals

“If the stock options are granted at a significant discount, there is no alignment between the interests of investors and those of employees. Further, we highlight that the exercise period for the option can be up to 20 years from the date of vesting and up to 10 years for ESOPs granted post listing from the date of vesting. Having such a long exercise period can materially increase the cost of the option and probability for the option to be in-the-money,” said IiAS.