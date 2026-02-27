FY26 GDP growth comes in at 7.6% on new series; Q3FY26 growth at 7.8%

India’s economy grew 7.6 per cent in FY26 under the new GDP series, marking an improvement over the previous year, with the December quarter also recording robust expansion.

Real GDP, which measures growth after adjusting for inflation, is estimated at ₹322.58 trillion in FY26. This is higher than the First Revised Estimate of ₹299.89 trillion for FY25. The growth rate in FY26 is pegged at 7.6 per cent, compared to 7.1 per cent in FY25.

Nominal GDP, calculated at current prices, is estimated at ₹345.47 trillion in FY26, up from ₹318.07 trillion in the previous financial year. This reflects an 8.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

Q3FY26: Growth steady at 7.8%

In the third quarter (October-December) of FY26, real GDP is estimated at ₹84.54 trillion, up from ₹78.41 trillion in Q3FY25. This translates into a growth rate of 7.8 per cent for the quarter.

Nominal GDP in Q3FY26 is estimated at ₹90.91 trillion, compared to ₹83.46 trillion in the same period last year, reflecting an 8.9 per cent increase. Real GVA for the quarter stood at ₹77.38 trillion, up from ₹71.77 trillion a year ago, marking a growth rate of 7.8 per cent.

GVA growth strengthens Gross value added (GVA), which reflects the value of goods and services produced across sectors, also recorded faster growth. Real GVA is estimated at ₹294.40 trillion in FY26, compared to ₹273.36 trillion in FY25, registering a growth rate of 7.7 per cent. This is higher than the 7.3 per cent growth recorded last year. Nominal GVA in Q3FY26 is estimated at ₹82.58 trillion, against ₹76.35 trillion in Q3FY25, registering an 8.2 per cent rise.

In nominal terms, GVA is projected at ₹313.61 trillion in FY26, against ₹288.54 trillion in FY25, showing an 8.7 per cent rise.