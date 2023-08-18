GS Design to remodel cars into luxury vehicles, says Gautam Singhania

Super Car Club Garage (SCCG), an auto restoration firm set up by Raymond Chairman and Managing Director (MD) Gautam Singhania, has launched 'GS Design' -- a remodeling initiative to transform ordinary cars into luxury vehicles.

Addressing the media on Friday, Singhania said the customization of vehicles like Kia, Innova or Force Traveller would cost Rs 12-20 lakh, and if the car is purchased by the company, the cost will be added to the final price. The remodeling of a vehicle would take around two to three months, he added.

Singhania said unlike traditional restoration facilities that often take years to complete projects, GS Design will deliver the car within three months with full restoration. "The options include premium features such as recliners, large screens, and wi-fi connectivity, allowing customers to select enhancements that suit their needs and preferences. The company also offers a two-year warranty on the remodelling."

The company also aims to expand its network of dealers in the country and is leveraging the infrastructure of the Raymond Group's existing dealership network. The company will showcase five modified vehicles at Raymond dealerships across the country within the next two months. The move is aimed to provide prospective clients with first hand experiences of the GS design.

One of the projects currently undertaken by Singhania is the restoration of a MiG-21 fighter aircraft which will be converted into a piece of art. The company could also cater to helicopter interiors and is venturing into private jet aviation, furniture design, and auto art, Singhania said.