Home / Companies / News / Haldia Petrochemicals breaks ground on Rs 3,000 cr chemical plant in Bengal

Haldia Petrochemicals breaks ground on Rs 3,000 cr chemical plant in Bengal

The Rs 3,000 crore project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026

The phenol plant will have a production capacity of 300 kilo tonnes per annum of phenol and 185 KTPA of acetone
Press Trust of India Kolkata

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Petrochemical major Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has carried out the groundbreaking ceremony for India's largest phenol plant in West Bengal's Haldia.

The Rs 3,000 crore project is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ceremony marking the beginning of piling work was attended by senior officials of the company.

This plant is also the first on-purpose propylene plant in India based on Olefin Conversion Technology (OCT) from Lummus Technology. It will enable the city-based HPL to become India's first integrated player in the phenolics chain.

The phenol plant will have a production capacity of 300 kilo tonnes per annum of phenol and 185 KTPA of acetone.

The overall chemical business portfolio is expected to increase by an additional Rs 5,000 crore with the commissioning of the plant, as stated by the company earlier.

Also Read

HPCL aims to cut diesel purchase from other cos following output boost

ONGC plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to set up two petrochemical plants

Power Finance Corp provides Rs 9,187 cr finance to HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

HPL to invest Rs 3,000 cr to set up new chemical plants in West Bengal

ONGC to start oil production from $5bn deep-water project this month

EKA Mobility will supply 1,000 intercity electric buses to GreenCell

Air India appoints P Balaji as chief of regulatory and corporate affairs

Adani Ports to raise up to $601 million funds by selling debentures

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast plans to set up battery plant in Tamil Nadu

GST dept issues demands, penalties totaling over Rs 19 cr to Ceat Tyres

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Haldia PetrochemicalsHaldia oil refineryPetrochemicalsWest Bengal

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story