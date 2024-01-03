Home / Companies / News / Vietnam's EV maker VinFast plans to set up battery plant in Tamil Nadu

Vietnam's EV maker VinFast plans to set up battery plant in Tamil Nadu

The company will make batteries for EVs at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi, one of the sources said

VinFast, which competes with carmakers such as Tesla and China's BYD, declined to comment
Reuters CHENNAI/HANOI

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast plans to set up its first Indian manufacturing facility in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, three sources familiar with the matter said.

The company will make batteries for EVs at the plant in the city of Thoothukudi, one of the sources said, adding that this is separate from its previously announced plans to assemble vehicles shipped in parts from Vietnam.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

VinFast, which competes with carmakers such as Tesla and China's BYD, declined to comment.

It said in a statement on Wednesday that it would reveal details of its plans at "an appropriate time".

A spokesperson for the Tamil Nadu government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report

1,200-km range, 10-min charge: Toyota near solid-state battery breakthrough

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

GST dept issues demands, penalties totaling over Rs 19 cr to Ceat Tyres

ONGC wins seven, Reliance-BP one oil, gas blocks in latest bid round

ArcelorMittal partners with IIT Madras to create Hyperloop facility in TN

Adani Group to fund Dharavi project via internal accruals, SPV stake sale

E-commerce firm Meesho recruits 150 during campus hiring, to take in more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VietnamElectric VehiclesBattery makersTamil Nadu

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story