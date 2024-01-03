Home / Companies / News / GST dept issues demands, penalties totaling over Rs 19 cr to Ceat Tyres

GST dept issues demands, penalties totaling over Rs 19 cr to Ceat Tyres

As the matters are being pursued against the orders, CEAT said the final impact on its financial, operation or other activities may not be ascertainable as of now

Photo: X @CEATtyres
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tyre maker CEAT Ltd on Wednesday said it has received GST demand and penalties totalling over Rs 19 crore from tax authorities in Maharashtra and Vadodara.

The Additional Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Vadodara has issued an order for an interest of Rs 3.27 crore along with a penalty of Rs 13.68 crore following a show cause notice (SCN) that was initially issued towards the delay in reflection of input tax credit to the credit ledger, caused due to technical issue of TRAN-1 return, CEAT Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In another case, Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Maharashtra has issued an order demanding Rs 22 lakh and interest of Rs 26 lakh, together with penalty of Rs 2 lakh on following an SCN initially issued for reversal of input tax credit on non-payment of tax by suppliers.

"Interest of Rs 1.59 crore is also levied towards the delay in reflection of Input Tax Credit to the credit ledger, caused due to technical issue of TRAN-1 return," it added.

Currently, the company said it is actively analysing both the matters and taking appropriate steps against the orders.

As the matters are being pursued against the orders, CEAT said the final impact on its financial, operation or other activities may not be ascertainable as of now.

Also Read

Tyre manufacture Ceat gets Rs 1.98 crore GST notice, company to file appeal

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Ceat Q2 PAT jumped 32-fold, helped by better product mix, price hikes

No ITC claim if vendors of suppliers of company don't pay GST: Punjab AAR

ICICI Bank faces Rs 7.47 cr GST demand from Maharashtra department

ONGC wins seven, Reliance-BP one oil, gas blocks in latest bid round

ArcelorMittal partners with IIT Madras to create Hyperloop facility in TN

Adani Group to fund Dharavi project via internal accruals, SPV stake sale

E-commerce firm Meesho recruits 150 during campus hiring, to take in more

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Ceat TyresGST reveunesinput tax creditGST filing

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story