Hansgrohe looks to grow India market as its top 5, say executives

The company did not share India's revenue numbers, however, the executive expects India to contribute up to 10 percent in the global sales in the years to come

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
Premium bathroom fittings major Hansgrohe is bullish on India’s growth prospects, aiming to move the market up the top-markets ladder, said executives from the company.

“India is currently in Hansgrohe’s top-10 markets globally, and is expected to move to top-5 in the next few years,” said Marc Andre Pam, head of global brand marketing, Hansgrohe SE. He added, “India is on a great growth momentum, especially after Covid. We see that the need for premium fixtures is increasing.”

The company did not share India’s revenue numbers; however, the executive expects India to contribute up to 10 per cent in global sales in the years to come.

Commenting on India’s demand growth so far, Gaurav Malhotra, managing director for Hansgrohe India, said, “In general, we've had a phenomenal last six years, with a sales growth in excess of 40 per cent. We (India) are one of the large growth drivers for us (globally). So our share of growth will be substantially higher (in growth) than our share of revenue.”

In 2023, Hansgrohe started operations at its own assembly line in India, a first for the German major in India. “It’s also about the changing footprint in India. So traditionally, we've always been a market that imports finished goods. And now we are saying that we need to get a bit closer to our customers,” said Malhotra.

“We know that there is price sensitivity in the Indian market. So we are taking our first steps towards taking a select portfolio of products and assembling them. Obviously, this helps in lowering some costs, largely the duty costs that go down. We will then build it up into a substantial portfolio,” he added.

He also noted Hansgrohe’s sales mix in India is also changing. “Even maybe five years back around 90 per cent of sales were in the retail space and only 10 per cent in projects of institutional sales, but it has already doubled and is at 80-20 right now.”

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

