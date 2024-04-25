Home / Companies / News / Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire PureSoftware for Rs 779 crore

Happiest Minds Technologies to acquire PureSoftware for Rs 779 crore

The total purchase consideration comprises upfront payment of Rs 635 crore on closing and deferred payment of up to Rs 144 crore payable at the end of 2024-25

Photo: X@HappiestMinds
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
IT company Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Thursday said it will acquire PureSoftware Technologies for a total consideration of $94.5 million (Rs 779 crores).

Happiest Minds Technologies has signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent of the equity share capital of PureSoftware Technologies Pvt Ltd for a total purchase consideration of Rs 779 crore, according to a company statement.

The total purchase consideration comprises upfront payment of Rs 635 crore on closing and deferred payment of up to Rs 144 crore payable at the end of 2024-25, on achievement of set performance targets.

"I am delighted to welcome the PureSoftware Team to the Happiest Minds family. Our Mission of 'Happiest People. Happiest Customers' and PureSoftware's 'Customer Delight by Creating Employee Delight' harmonizes our shared vision of driving happiness for people and customers," Happiest Minds, executive chairman, Ashok Soota, said in the statement.

Noida-headquartered PureSoftware has a global presence. It partners with global enterprises across focused verticals which include banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life Sciences, retail and logistics, as well as gaming and entertainment.

Through this acquisition, Happiest Minds aims to strengthen its domain capabilities in BFSI and healthcare and life Sciences verticals.

In addition to augmenting its presence in the USA, the UK and India, Happiest Minds will also get a near-shore presence in Mexico and offices in Singapore, Malaysia, and Africa.

PureSoftware reported revenues of $43 million (about Rs 351 crore) for fiscal 2024.

"As a part of Happiest Minds family, we shall be able to deliver even greater value to our stakeholders including customers, employees and partners by cross leveraging the capabilities Happiest Minds has built around emerging trends in product engineering, artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure management and information security," PureSoftware, chairman and chief strategy officer, Anil Baid said.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

