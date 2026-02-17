Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Gaudium IVF sets IPO price band at ₹75-79: Check dates, lot size, objective

Gaudium IVF sets IPO price band at ₹75-79: Check dates, lot size, objective

Gaudium IVF IPO IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.3 million equity shares worth up to ₹90 crore and an OFS of up to 9.49 million equity shares worth up to ₹75 crore

Gaudium IVF & Women Health IPO

Source: Gaudium IVF & Women Health

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a New Delhi-based fertility services provider, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per share. The company is set to launch its maiden public issue on Friday, February 20, 2026.  
 
The ₹165 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.3 million equity shares worth up to ₹90 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.49 million equity shares worth up to ₹75 crore. Under the OFS, promoter Manika Khanna is the selling shareholder. 
 
Established in 2015, Gaudium IVF and Women Health is engaged in IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment in India. The company operates over 30 locations, which comprise 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes. It caters to patients from different countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa, and Oman. It offers specialised fertility services, including IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and ovulation induction. Gaudium IVF has centres in major cities with two in Delhi, and one each in Mumbai, Ludhiana, Srinagar, Patna, and Bangalore, covering key locations across India.
 

Here are the key details of Gaudium IVF IPO: 

Gaudium IVF IPO key dates
According to the RHP, Gaudium IVF IPO will open for public subscription on February 20 and close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, February 27. 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates Today, February 17

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates weak open; Asian markets mixed; Oil prices fall

Phone Pe IPO, Paytm share price

Will PhonePe's IPO trigger re-rating for Paytm? Macquarie explains

stock market, BSE

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 17: Cochin Shipyard, JSW Infra, Lupin, Seamec

Subhakanta Bal,managing director (MD) at Rothschild & Co India

No imminent signs of structural slowdown in IPO activity: Subhakanta Balpremium

Sensex-img2

Bargain buying lifts markets as Sensex, Nifty rebound 0.8% after sharp fall

 
Gaudium IVF IPO lot size
The company has set the lot size for an application at 189 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,931 to bid for one lot of 189 shares at the upper end price. 
 
Gaudium IVF IPO registrar, lead manager
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
Gaudium IVF IPO objective
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of New IVF Centres, and ₹20 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.  

More From This Section

National Stock Exchange, NSE

Delhi High Court rejects plea against Sebi's approval for NSE IPO

Gaudium IVF

Riding IVF tailwinds, Gaudium IVF faces workforce headwinds ahead of IPO

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Quiet mainboard; Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance debut eyed

initial public offerings, IPO

Fractal Analytics listing on Feb 16; grey market hints at discounted debut

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO opens Feb 24: Check price band, size, dates

Topics : IPOs IPO market Markets Share Market Today IVF Treatment IPO GMP IPO Tracker

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Solar Eclipse 2026India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance