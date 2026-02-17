Gaudium IVF sets IPO price band at ₹75-79: Check dates, lot size, objective

Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a New Delhi-based fertility services provider, has set the price band for its Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a New Delhi-based fertility services provider, has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹75 to ₹79 per share. The company is set to launch its maiden public issue on Friday, February 20, 2026.

The ₹165 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 11.3 million equity shares worth up to ₹90 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.49 million equity shares worth up to ₹75 crore. Under the OFS, promoter Manika Khanna is the selling shareholder.

Established in 2015, Gaudium IVF and Women Health is engaged in IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment in India. The company operates over 30 locations, which comprise 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes. It caters to patients from different countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa, and Oman. It offers specialised fertility services, including IVF, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and ovulation induction. Gaudium IVF has centres in major cities with two in Delhi, and one each in Mumbai, Ludhiana, Srinagar, Patna, and Bangalore, covering key locations across India.

Here are the key details of Gaudium IVF IPO:

Gaudium IVF IPO key dates

According to the RHP, Gaudium IVF IPO will open for public subscription on February 20 and close on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Gaudium IVF will make its debut on the exchanges, NSE and BSE, on Friday, February 27.

Gaudium IVF IPO lot size

The company has set the lot size for an application at 189 shares. Accordingly, retail investors would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,931 to bid for one lot of 189 shares at the upper end price.

Gaudium IVF IPO registrar, lead manager

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Gaudium IVF IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure towards the establishment of New IVF Centres, and ₹20 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.