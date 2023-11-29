Home / Companies / News / Havells' consumer durables brand Lloyd enters Middle East market

Havells' consumer durables brand Lloyd enters Middle East market

Havells India Ltd on Wednesday said its consumer durables brand Lloyd has forayed into the Middle East market through a distribution partnership with Dubai-based TeknoDome.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Havells India Ltd on Wednesday said its consumer durables brand Lloyd has forayed into the Middle East market through a distribution partnership with Dubai-based TeknoDome.

Lloyd's focus in the Middle East encompasses a range of technologically advanced and energy-efficient products and the company has introduced a portfolio, including a premium range of ACs, front-load and semi-automatic washing machines, frost-free and side-by-side refrigerators and LED TV range, Havells India said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said the company's commitment has been expanding its international presence.

"...We take pride in Making in India for the world. Lloyd has been synonymous with innovation and trust in India, and we are confident that our range of products will resonate with the preferences and lifestyle of the Middle East market," he added.

On the partnership with Havells, TeknoDom Chairman and Managing Director Saket Gaurav said, "This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products to our customers."

Havells had acquired Lloyd in 2017.

The brand has two manufacturing units at Ghiloth in Rajasthan and Sri City in Andhra Pradesh with combined annual manufacturing capacity of 20 lakh air conditioners in India.

Lloyd has roped in actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Mohanlal as brand ambassadors in the UAE region, Havells said.

Also Read

Havells Q1FY24 result: Net revenue up 14% YoY; disrupted summer drags sales

Havells Q2FY24 result: Consolidated net profit jumps 33% YoY to Rs 249 cr

Havells clarifies after CMD's Rs 28 cr salary questioned by shareholders

US sending additional air defence systems to Middle East: Lloyd Austin

Delhivery to provide warehousing, transportation solutions to Havells

Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA approval to manufacture Darunavir tablets

Sequoia-backed mobile wallet Mobikwik selects banks for $84 million IPO

Income Tax Department conducts survey at some entities of Hinduja Group

Renewables lender IREDA hits over $1.8 bn valuation in trading debut

Reliance Retail, Naturals Salon call off acquisition deal over valuation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HAVELLSLloydMiddle EastConsumer Durables

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story