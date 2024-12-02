HC sets aside ITAT order declining stay on Rs 1,200 cr demand on Samsung

The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside the Delhi Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) order of November 22, which dismissed Samsung India’s application seeking a stay on a demand of Rs 1,213 crore.By doing so, the Delhi High Court allowed the writ petition filed by Samsung India against the ITAT order, wherein the tribunal had dismissed the stay petition as premature, citing that no coercive action had yet been initiated by the tax department.The High Court ruled that the tax demand was outstanding in the case of Samsung, and ITAT should have decided the stay petition on its merits rather than dismissing it on the grounds of being premature.The order was pronounced earlier today by Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Swarna Kanta Sharma."In this case, the demand was already outstanding, but no coercive action had been taken yet to recover the demand. Many similar stay petitions are either dismissed or delayed on the grounds that recovery proceedings are not yet initiated. This is a welcome ruling as taxpayers have been facing uncertainty, as their bank accounts can be attached through recovery proceedings by the tax department, often with just a few days’ notice. So, even though the department hasn’t taken any coercive measures, the fact that the demand is outstanding means taxpayers can, as a pre-emptive measure, secure a stay and avoid rushing to the courts when the department takes action," said Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global.ITAT had earlier stated that Samsung's stay application was premature since no coercive action for recovery had been initiated by the assessing officer (AO).Meanwhile, the High Court held that, given the fact that the demand is outstanding, the tribunal's reasoning that the application is premature is not sustainable. The stay application has been restored to the ITAT’s file with directions to expeditiously decide the said application on its merits.Advocates Himanshu S. Sinha, Prashant Meharchandani, Vibhu Jain, and Jainender Singh Kataria (of Trilegal) appeared for Samsung.A detailed copy of the order is awaited.