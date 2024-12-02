Bajaj Finserv Health aims to break even by FY27, says CEO Devang Mody

Health-tech company Bajaj Finserv Health is aiming to break even by FY27, said Devang Mody, chief executive officer (CEO) of the company. He added that Bajaj Finserv, the parent company, will invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years in the firm, which will be deployed for technology and network development.

“Bajaj Finserv Health is growing significantly faster than operating expenses (opex). Our intention is to break even in FY27. The launch of wellness-at-work and maternity programmes requires network and technology enhancement. Our aim is to launch 2–3 services each year that add value for our customers. Over the next three years, we plan to deploy an additional Rs 1,000 crore of investment from the parent company, primarily in technology and network development,” Mody said.

Bajaj Finserv Health has a network of over 1,00,000 hospitals and 80,000 doctors. It acquired a 100 per cent equity stake in Vidal Healthcare Services (VHC) for Rs 325 crore in January 2024. Vidal’s integration is ongoing and will continue to operate as a separate entity as per the licensing agreement of the third-party administrator (TPA). Bajaj Finserv Health has enhanced Vidal’s core platform with its technological capabilities and built features for wellness, outpatient department (OPD), and inpatient department (IPD) services.

As the company focuses on strengthening its corporate segment, it expects the group or corporate segment (excluding government) to account for 80–85 per cent of its premium under management by FY27, compared to 65 per cent currently. For OPD services, the company plans to partner with all major life and general insurance companies by FY27, offering several products. At present, Bajaj Finserv Health collaborates with 25 insurers.

“Currently, we are focused on wellness at work because it doesn’t require new network development. We already have those capabilities,” Mody said.

According to him, most corporate customers want to extend the wellness stack to their employees. With Bajaj Finserv Health’s wellness capabilities, transforming the corporate claim desk into a wellness, OPD, and IPD desk will provide meaningful solutions for businesses. The company plans to launch a new product called Wellness at Work and another corporate wellness product within the next few months.