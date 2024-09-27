Assurance Intl plans to hire 2,000 people in India over next two years

Automotive ancillaries player Assurance Intl Ltd on Friday said it is planning to hire 2,000 people in India over the next two years as part of its growth strategy and elevate sales of licensed products for various global brands. The recruitment drive will focus on attracting top talent across key regions in India, offering diverse opportunities in engineering, sales, customer support, and operations, the company said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The addition of 2,000 new positions will not only support our strategic initiatives but also play a vital role in enhancing sales and delivering exceptional customer value," Assurance Intl CEO Mukesh Sharma said.

This recruitment initiative is a crucial component of Assurance Intl's loterm strategy to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

Gurugram-headquartered Assurance Intl is into manufacturing and marketing company for automotive products known as lubricants, batteries, filters, accessories, and spare parts. It has about 500 employees on its roll.

It is the official licensing partner of Energizer Auto Inc, USA, for the STP brand of lubricants oil, automotive and industrial filters and automotive batteries, industrial batteries and UPS. It is also a partner of Goodyear Lubricants.