Pinnacle sets up APAC headquarters in Chennai; aims to triple employee base

The new facility on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (popularly known as the IT Corridor) would be able to deepen the company's relationships with its existing customer base

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
US-based global workforce solutions company, Pinnacle Group, has expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new office in Chennai that will be the regional headquarters in the Asia Pacific region, a top official has said.

The new facility on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai (popularly known as the IT Corridor) would be able to deepen the company's relationships with its existing customer base.

Pinnacle Group has been operating in India since 2007 and with the inauguration of the new facility, the company expects to double or triple its employee base in the near future, Pinnacle Group Chairman and CEO Nina Vaca said here.

"We currently have about 100 employees in India, and I am hoping to double or triple the number of employees in the future. We do not serve customers for years, we serve them for decades... The company is committed to extend the investments in people and technology to drive further innovation and serve more of our customers in India and beyond," she told PTI in a brief interaction on Friday.

"We have made significant investments in India since 2007 and we are one of the fastest growing companies in the region," she said.

Pinnacle Group was ranked America's greatest workplace for women and asked about it, Vaca said the employee base in the United States for Pinnacle comprises 60 per cent women and 40 per cent men.

"We are proud to open our first non-US regional headquarters office in Chennai. India is a key strategic market for Pinnacle Group and many of our customers. We see tremendous potential here and are committed to extending our investments in people and technology to drive further innovation and servemore of our customers in India," she said.

Pinnacle Group's customers are primarily US-based corporations and building a strong presence in the APAC region would continue to provide support to the global customer base while also driving additional growth with local customers.

The new office aims to provide increased support for Pinnacle Group's global operations while also driving growth within India and the larger APAC region, including attracting new customers.


First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

