Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / HCLTech extends partnership with Xerox in AI and digital engineering

HCLTech extends partnership with Xerox in AI and digital engineering

Xerox and HCLTech started their partnership in 2009 with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services

HCL Tech, HCL
HCL Tech (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IT services major HCLTech on Monday announced an extension of its AI-driven engineering services and digital process operations (DPO) partnership with Xerox.

As part of the partnership, HCLTech announced that it will assist Xerox with its fundamental and structural redesign to position the company for long-term profitable and sustainable growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“HCLTech will leverage automation, product and sustenance engineering, and process operations services—including order-to-cash, sales and marketing operations, supply chain, and procurement—along with its advanced full-stack GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to deliver a unified interface that transforms the way employees and clients engage with Xerox,” said the company in a press release.

Further, the IT giant said it will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organisation (GBS) to drive key business metrics, such as working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency, and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving.

The work will allow the GBS organisation to integrate innovative capabilities, further advancing the company’s digital transformation roadmap, the company said.

“As we continue our reinvention, our aim is to drive enterprise-wide efficiency by centralising processes, platforms, and capabilities. By extending our agreement with HCLTech and leveraging its expertise, Xerox will become more agile while continuously improving employee and client experiences,” said Louie Pastor, executive vice president, chief transformation and administrative officer, Xerox.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to enabling client and partner success across the hybrid workplace,” Pastor added.

More From This Section

Medi Assist Insurance TPA to acquire Paramount Health for Rs 312 crore

Everyone with offer will join: Infosys CEO on 2022-batch onboarding delays

Bhel wins thermal projects worth Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 5,000 cr through 10-year infra bonds at 7.3%

Aurobindo, others recall products in US market over production issue: USFDA


Xerox and HCLTech started their partnership in 2009 with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services.

“We are proud to partner with Xerox and look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive strategic value in new service development, growth, and cost optimisation. We are dedicated to supporting Xerox in navigating the workplace evolution, enabling a more AI-driven, engineering services-led, and software-enabled organisation,” said Raghu Kidambi, corporate vice president and global head of digital process operations, HCLTech.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Pakistan, Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test

These 3 penny stocks would have made you a millionaire in 20 years

Indian cities see 45% residential price hike in last 5 years: Anarock

Sven-Goran Eriksson, 1st foreign manager to lead England team, dies at 76

LIVE news: Kangana Ranaut's remarks on farmers' protest do not reflect party's stand, says BJP

Topics :Xeroxxerox indiaHCLTechengineering

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story