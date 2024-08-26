HCLTech extends partnership with Xerox in AI and digital engineering

IT services major HCLTech on Monday announced an extension of its AI-driven engineering services and digital process operations (DPO) partnership with Xerox.

As part of the partnership, HCLTech announced that it will assist Xerox with its fundamental and structural redesign to position the company for long-term profitable and sustainable growth.

“HCLTech will leverage automation, product and sustenance engineering, and process operations services—including order-to-cash, sales and marketing operations, supply chain, and procurement—along with its advanced full-stack GenAI platform, HCLTech AI Force, to deliver a unified interface that transforms the way employees and clients engage with Xerox,” said the company in a press release.

Further, the IT giant said it will support the newly formed Xerox Global Business Services organisation (GBS) to drive key business metrics, such as working capital, device connectivity, sales efficiency, and the effectiveness of remote problem-solving.

The work will allow the GBS organisation to integrate innovative capabilities, further advancing the company’s digital transformation roadmap, the company said.

“As we continue our reinvention, our aim is to drive enterprise-wide efficiency by centralising processes, platforms, and capabilities. By extending our agreement with HCLTech and leveraging its expertise, Xerox will become more agile while continuously improving employee and client experiences,” said Louie Pastor, executive vice president, chief transformation and administrative officer, Xerox.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to enabling client and partner success across the hybrid workplace,” Pastor added.

Xerox and HCLTech started their partnership in 2009 with a focus on product engineering and IT and process support services.

“We are proud to partner with Xerox and look forward to deepening our collaboration to drive strategic value in new service development, growth, and cost optimisation. We are dedicated to supporting Xerox in navigating the workplace evolution, enabling a more AI-driven, engineering services-led, and software-enabled organisation,” said Raghu Kidambi, corporate vice president and global head of digital process operations, HCLTech.