HDFC Bank to see MSCI weight rise with increased FPI investment headroom

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is poised to see its weight increase further in global services provider MSCI indices due to its expanded foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investment headroom.

The bank's latest shareholding data, ending September 2024, reveals FPI headroom at 24.97 per cent, surpassing the 20 per cent threshold set by MSCI.

Analysts anticipate that MSCI's November review will boost HDFC Bank's weight, triggering passive inflows of over $1.8 billion (Rs 15,000 crore).

“HDFC Bank will see the second round of weight up in the November review, which should attract $1.8 billion inflows (about 5.5 times average daily volumes),” said a note by IIFL Alternative Research.