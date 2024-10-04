Macrotech Developers posts highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,290 cr

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) recorded its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of Rs 4,290 crore during the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (FY25), the company said in a statement.

The company witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of 21 per cent in the quarter’s pre-sales “despite the inauspicious ‘Shradhh’ period falling in September this FY against October in FY24,” as per its stock exchange filing. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Moreover, it reported pre-sales of Rs 8,320 crore during the first half of FY25 (H1 FY25), 21 per cent more than the corresponding period of the last financial year.

The company’s collections during the quarter stood at Rs 3,070 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while collections during H1 FY25 were Rs 5,760 crore.

Macrotech’s four projects across Pune and Bengaluru contributed Rs 5,500 crore as gross development value (GDV).

The company further stated that business development for H1 FY25 stood at Rs 16,600 crore, which is over 75 per cent of the full-year guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

Additionally, the company expressed its interest in exploring opportunities to scale its digital infrastructure portfolio. It acquired about 45 acres of land for its digital infrastructure (warehousing and industrial) business in Chennai and entered into an agreement to increase its stake in rental income from its digital infrastructure platform to 66.7 per cent from 33 per cent. “We continue to see further opportunities to scale our digital infrastructure portfolio,” it added.

The company’s net debt stands at Rs 4,920 crore, “well below the ceiling of 0.5x net debt/equity,” according to the filing.