Hemant Lamba submits resignation as Infosys Executive Vice President

Infosys on Friday said Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales, has resigned from the company.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm informed about the resignation of the Senior Management Personnel in a statutory filing.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"This is to inform that Hemant Lamba, Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from the services of the company," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

In his resignation letter marked to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba wrote: "I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the services of Infosys. I am thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have had over the years".

