Hemant Lamba submits resignation as Infosys Executive Vice President

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm informed about the resignation of the Senior Management Personnel in a statutory filing

In his resignation letter marked to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba wrote: "I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the services of Infosys. I am thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have had over the years".
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 11:14 PM IST
Infosys on Friday said Hemant Lamba, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Strategic Sales, has resigned from the company.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services firm informed about the resignation of the Senior Management Personnel in a statutory filing.
 

"This is to inform that Hemant Lamba, Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from the services of the company," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

In his resignation letter marked to Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, Lamba wrote: "I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign from the services of Infosys. I am thankful for the opportunity and experiences I have had over the years".
 

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

