Infosys Foundation, ICT Academy join hands to skill 48,000 students

The students will be trained in IT, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, e-commerce, logistics, knowledge process outsourcing, and soft skills

infosys

Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of over Rs 33 crore towards this project. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of software services firm Infosys Ltd, and ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu, a non-profit organisation, have joined hands with an aim to skill 48,000 students over a period of three years in various fields.
The students will be trained in IT, banking, financial services and insurance, retail, e-commerce, logistics, knowledge process outsourcing, and soft skills.
Infosys Foundation has committed a grant of over Rs 33 crore towards this project, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
It announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICT Academy to increase the employability of young learners in rural India.
"This collaboration will aim to enable students pursuing engineering, arts, and science courses in tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the country to gain relevant skills that are necessary today for career development," the statement said.
Through this MoU, Infosys Foundation said it will further help establish 'Centres of Excellence for Women and Youth Empowerment' in over 450 colleges in India, that will serve as hubs for skill development and training, both online and offline, as well as enable job placements.
The curriculum will include 80 hours of training in core skills, 20 hours of training in soft skills, placement facilitation for certified students as well as other activities including, youth empowerment summits, and coding practice for real-world problems, it was stated.
In addition, the initiative will leverage 'Infosys Springboard', Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, to make learning and skilling more accessible to students.

Topics : CSR Infosys financial services

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

