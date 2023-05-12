Hero MotoCorp partners Motosport SA in Costa Rica for sales, services

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has roped in Motosport SA as a partner in Costa Rica.

As the exclusive distributor for the sale and service of Hero MotoCorp motorcycles and scooters in the country, Motosport SA will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the company's network in Costa Rica, a key market in Central America.

"With their expertise in the motorcycle market, Motosport is the ideal partner for Hero MotoCorp as we introduce our technologically-advanced and globally benchmarked products and services here. Our immediate focus is to develop a robust and widespread sales, service and spare parts network across the entire country. We expect our new range of motorcycles and scooters to excite the customers," Hero MotoCorp Head-Global Business Sanjay Bhan said in a statement.

Established in 2002, Motosport SA has more than two decades of expertise in the motorcycle industry, with its sales, service and parts network spanning across the entire country.

Hero MotoCorp plans to have a product line-up of five models in Costa Rica.

"We are an established company in the Costa Rica market and our experience and expertise in the market will enable growing the business. The first objective is to enhance our presence, increase recall amongst the customers and popularise the priority products. We look forward to an enduring and highly successful relationship with Hero MotoCorp," Motosport SA General Manager Luis Perez said.

The phase-wise expansion plan in the country has begun with the inauguration of the company's first exclusive in Uruca, which is an important industrial and commercial area of San Joss.

The store will display 13 motorcycles across segments and have separate spare-parts and workshop areas. Subsequently, two more stores will be opened in Alajuela and Paseo Colon.

In the next phase of expansion, four more stores will come up in Heredia, Cartago, Liberia and Nicoya and later the network will be spread to all key regions of Costa Rica.