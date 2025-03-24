Home / Companies / News / Hero Realty appoints Rohit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Real estate company Hero Realty has appointed Rohit Kishore as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Kishore has over 21 years of experience in the real estate industry, Hero Realty said in a statement on Monday.

Kishore joins Hero Realty from Eldeco Properties, where he served as the CEO. 

Before Eldeco, he worked in many real estate companies, including Lotus Greens Developers, MARS Development, M3M India, and Bharti Realty.

Hero Realty has successfully delivered projects in Ludhiana, Mohali and Haridwar.

In December 2018, Hero Realty announced its foray into the Delhi-NCR property market with an investment of about Rs 900 crore to develop a premium housing project.

Hero Realty is currently developing a few projects in Delhi-NCR. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

