Vikram Sahu to take over as Bank of America's India country executive

Vikram Sahu, who is currently heading global equity research for Bank of America in New York, is set to succeed Kaku Nakhate as the US-based bank's India country executive, according to an internal memo reviewed by Business Standard.

Nakhate has been leading the bank's India operations as country executive and CEO for the past 15 years.

Nakhate will continue as the CEO of Bank of America NA and will focus on the development of senior current and future client relationships across India. He is set to superannuate in 2026.

Sahu’s appointment as CEO of Bank of America NA will be subject to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval.

As India country executive, Sahu will lead the India team of Bank of America NA, deliver strategic growth plans, regulatory engagement, and governance. Sahu will report to Jin Su, President of Asia Pacific of the bank.

Sahu has over 25 years of experience in the field and holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Stephens College, Delhi, and attained a master’s degree in the US.

Also Read

Nakhate joined Bank of America NA in June 2010. Prior to joining the bank, she was with JP Morgan.

An email sent to Bank of America did not elicit a response.