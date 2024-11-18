Hilton partners with Olive by Embassy to launch 150 Spark hotels in India

Hospitality chain Hilton Hotels today announced the signing of a strategic licensing agreement (SLA) with Olive by Embassy to open 150 Spark by Hilton hotels across India over the next 10 years. Spark is a premium economy brand. This move marks the brand’s debut in the Asia Pacific market.

Spark by Hilton initially launched in the US, followed by Canada and the UK. Next, Austria and Germany will witness the launch. Spark by Hilton currently accounts for 200 properties globally.

In India, over the next decade, Spark by Hilton plans to expand to southern and western cities, including Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The expansion will cover a mix of macro and micro markets. On average, it will be priced at Rs 4,000–6,000 per key, depending on the market.

Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific at Hilton, said, “Spark by Hilton will address a gap in the Indian market, offering affordable stays without compromise and capturing unmet demand for value and consistency across major and smaller cities. Not only will this partnership set the stage for record-breaking growth, but it also positions Hilton to achieve a commanding presence in one of the world’s largest lodging markets.”

Launched in 2023, with 100 hotels at various stages of development, Spark in India will feature public spaces with multi-functional seating, from communal tables to rocking chairs, offering plenty of options for guests to enjoy breakfast, socialise, or work throughout the day. The guest experience will be accompanied by a complimentary breakfast, featuring local items. The brand will also offer a 24-hour retail market for on-the-go travellers.

The brand will join Waldorf Astoria and Curio Collection by Hilton as newly introduced brands in South Asia, expanding the company’s portfolio in the region to eight distinct brands.

“We are committed to expanding our presence in South Asia,” said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer and president, Global Development, Hilton. “Rapid middle-class formation continues to take place across this dynamic region, where we see tremendous long-term growth prospects for Hilton.”

Notable signings by Hilton so far include the introduction of the award-winning Curio Collection in Bengaluru, Jaipur’s first Conrad, and the entry of the Hilton flagship brand into Udaipur and Lucknow. Waldorf Astoria in Jaipur is anticipated to open by 2027.

Kahraman Yigit, co-founder and CEO of Olive by Embassy, said, “We are seeing huge demand in the country for premium economy accommodation and reliable quality stay experiences. This gap is currently unmet. With no other product quite like it in the premium economy segment, Spark by Hilton is a much-needed, consistent brand that will provide an impetus for the overall market to grow. We believe that this disruptive offering is the right one for investors, developers, and owners looking to maximise their returns.”

In 2024 alone, Hilton has made significant strides across South Asia. The company made its debut in Nepal with the opening of Hilton Kathmandu and expanded its full-service portfolio with the opening of DoubleTree by Hilton Whitefield.

In the pipeline, Hilton Gurugram Baani City Centre, Hilton Garden Inn Surat, and Hilton Garden Inn Jabalpur will open their doors by the end of the year.