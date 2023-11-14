Hindustan Unilever to help kirana stores compete with big cos via ONDC





"We believe that now is the right time to begin enabling it because, as ONDC grows, retailers will begin to plug into it. And with that momentum, we'll be able to service the retailer as well, and they'll be able to keep their share of the business, which would otherwise be tough for them," Lele told ET.



HUL is pioneering the programme with an integrated Shikhar module called the Shikhar Seller app, through which local kirana stores can go live on ONDC and offer their whole product catalogue online. It is being piloted in New Delhi and Bengaluru, spanning 60 stores, and will be phased in across India.

Experts say that joining the open network allows businesses to operate in an e-commerce ecosystem with no predetermined limits. The network also provides services such as logistics and enhanced analytics, allowing retailers to optimise operations and improve overall business performance, they added.