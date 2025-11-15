Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc gets licence to explore, mine tungsten block in Andhra

Hindustan Zinc gets licence to explore, mine tungsten block in Andhra

This marks an important milestone for the Vedanta Group company as it looks to expand beyond zinc, lead, and silver into critical and high-value minerals

Hindustan Zinc
HZL is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Saturday said it has received the licence to explore and mine a tungsten block in Andhra Pradesh by the state government.

This marks an important milestone for the Vedanta Group company as it looks to expand beyond zinc, lead, and silver into critical and high-value minerals essential for advanced manufacturing.

"Hindustan Zinc Ltd has been officially announced as the successful bidder for a tungsten and associated mineral block in Andhra Pradesh, following the receipt of the formal composite licence from the state government," the company said in a statement.

A composite licence in mining is a single, two-stage concession that grants both the right to explore for minerals and the right to mine them if the exploration is successful.

Earlier this year, the company had been declared the preferred bidder through a competitive auction process conducted by the Centre.

"This milestone marks another step forward in Hindustan Zinc's journey of expanding its mineral footprint and contributing to the nation's self-reliance in critical and strategic minerals," company's CEO Arun Misra said.

HZL is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top five silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IRB Infrastructure Trust secures UP highway project for ₹9,270 crore

Maruti Suzuki set to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara: Here's why

Reliance Industries' HR chief Ira Bindra named among world's top CHROs

ideaForge wins ₹100 cr Indian Army order for advanced tactical drones

Premium

Hindustan Aeronautics revamp study to be ready by March next year

Topics :Hindustan ZincAndhra Pradeshiron ore miners

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story