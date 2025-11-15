Maruti Suzuki set to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara: Here's why

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also reported a strong sales performance in October, registering a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 220,894 units, compared to 206,434 units in the same month last year.
The company said its domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, hit an all-time high of 180,675 units, up from 163,130 units a year ago. Passenger vehicle sales grew 10.48 per cent to 176,318 units, compared to 159,591 units in October 2024.
Additionally, Maruti sold 8,915 units to Toyota Kirloskar under its OEM supply arrangement, while exports stood at 31,304 units.
Mixed performance across segments
Sales of mini cars (Alto and S-Presso) dropped to 9,067 units, down from 10,687 units a year earlier. However, compact car sales -- including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR -- rose sharply to 76,143 units, compared to 65,948 units in October 2024.
Utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 posted a strong performance with 77,571 units sold, up from 70,644 units last year. The Eeco van also recorded higher sales at 13,537 units, compared to 11,653 units in October 2024.
