Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki set to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara: Here's why

Maruti Suzuki said that the affected units of Grand Vitara were manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also reported a strong sales performance in October, registering a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 220,894 units. (Photo: Reuters)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara units after identifying an issue with the fuel level indicator and warning light in some vehicles.
 
The affected units were manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.
 

Why is Maruti Suzuki recalling 39,506 units?

 
In a regulatory filing, the company said the fuel level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly might not accurately display the fuel status in certain vehicles.
 
Maruti Suzuki added, "Affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost."   
 

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% sales growth in October

 
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also reported a strong sales performance in October, registering a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 220,894 units, compared to 206,434 units in the same month last year.
 
The company said its domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, hit an all-time high of 180,675 units, up from 163,130 units a year ago. Passenger vehicle sales grew 10.48 per cent to 176,318 units, compared to 159,591 units in October 2024.
 
Additionally, Maruti sold 8,915 units to Toyota Kirloskar under its OEM supply arrangement, while exports stood at 31,304 units.
 

Mixed performance across segments

 
Sales of mini cars (Alto and S-Presso) dropped to 9,067 units, down from 10,687 units a year earlier. However, compact car sales -- including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift and WagonR -- rose sharply to 76,143 units, compared to 65,948 units in October 2024.
 
Utility vehicles such as Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6 posted a strong performance with 77,571 units sold, up from 70,644 units last year. The Eeco van also recorded higher sales at 13,537 units, compared to 11,653 units in October 2024.

Topics :Maruti SuzukiMaruti Suzuki IndiaAuto salesBS Web ReportsAuto recalls

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

