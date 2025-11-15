Maruti Suzuki set to recall 39,506 units of Grand Vitara: Here's why

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara units after identifying an issue with the fuel level indicator and warning light in some vehicles.

The affected units were manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025.

Why is Maruti Suzuki recalling 39,506 units?

In a regulatory filing, the company said the fuel level indicator and warning light in the speedometer assembly might not accurately display the fuel status in certain vehicles.

ALSO READ: Alto tops Maruti Suzuki charts as highest-selling car at 4.7 mn units Maruti Suzuki added, "Affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost."

Maruti Suzuki reports 7% sales growth in October Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also reported a strong sales performance in October, registering a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 220,894 units, compared to 206,434 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, hit an all-time high of 180,675 units, up from 163,130 units a year ago. Passenger vehicle sales grew 10.48 per cent to 176,318 units, compared to 159,591 units in October 2024. Additionally, Maruti sold 8,915 units to Toyota Kirloskar under its OEM supply arrangement, while exports stood at 31,304 units.