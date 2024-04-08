Home / Companies / News / Hitachi Vantara invests about Rs 1.67 cr to install data storage solutions

Hitachi Vantara invests about Rs 1.67 cr to install data storage solutions

Hitachi Vantara will partner with its select clients in India to install Hitachi VSP E90 machines at their data centres, which will help enhance their capabilities and services

Selected partners -- CTAP Systems, PC Solutions, Orisenc Technologies, and Hitachi Systems India -- have already acquired and installed the Hitachi VSP E90 machines in their data centres, the company said in a statement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Japanese firm Hitachi's subsidiary Hitachi Vantara on Monday said it has invested over $200,000 (about Rs 1.67 crore) as part of a programme to install new data storage solutions at its several Indian clients' sites.

Under the product showcase programme, Hitachi Vantara will partner with its select clients in India to install Hitachi VSP E90 machines at their data centres, which will help enhance their capabilities and services.

Selected partners -- CTAP Systems, PC Solutions, Orisenc Technologies, and Hitachi Systems India -- have already acquired and installed the Hitachi VSP E90 machines in their data centres, the company said in a statement.

With Hitachi Virtual Storage Platform (VSP) E590 machines, partners can now deliver quicker Centre of Excellence (COE) capabilities to their local customers, including the ability to conduct Proof of Concepts (POCs) on customers' unique solutions, validated with on-site customer data, and increase the number of workshops conducted, it said.

"Partners in this programme will work with their respective Hitachi team to develop a comprehensive business plan outlining their commitments to drive POCs, tech events, and workshops. In addition, the business plan will include targeted audience numbers, details of participating customers, and revenue plans," it said.

Besides, the company will aid in marketing and sales to support partners in India, and will also offer partner bootcamps, customer events, and incentivised product bundles, with an aim to enhance the revenue and lead generation capabilities of Hitachi Vantara's partners while fostering mutual growth.

The programme has also been rolled out in America, Europe and China.

Topics :HitachiData storage

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

