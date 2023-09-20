Home / Companies / News / Honasa's Derma Co crosses annual run rate of Rs 350 cr in June quarter

Honasa's Derma Co crosses annual run rate of Rs 350 cr in June quarter

The company has also acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Skincare brand The Derma Co., a subsidiary of Honasa Consumer Limited, achieved an annual run rate of Rs 350 crore in the April-June quarter. The company announced that it reached a monthly revenue of Rs 30 crore within just 41 months of its inception, outperforming Mamaearth, Honasa's flagship brand, which is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO).


The Derma Co. focuses on providing solutions for a variety of skin and hair conditions by utilising active ingredients to address issues like active acne, acne marks, pigmentation, dull skin, and dandruff, among others. The solutions are available across multiple digital and retail touchpoints, including leading e-commerce platforms and select modern trade partner outlets.

Varun Alagh, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Honasa Consumer Limited, said, "Being the second brand in our portfolio, we applied the strategies we learned from Mamaearth's journey to The Derma Co. We offer clinically tested, safe formulations to help consumers solve their skin concerns."

Honasa Consumer Limited has an in-house portfolio that includes digital-first consumer brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica, and Ayuga. The company has also acquired stakes in BBlunt and Dr. Sheth's.

A recent report by Redseer indicates that the Indian beauty and personal care market, currently valued at $19 billion, is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 10 per cent, reaching $30 billion by 2027.

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

