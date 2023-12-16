Home / Companies / News / Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

India is the first country to manufacture and sell the Elevate globally

Honda also aims to make India an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:33 PM IST
Honda Cars India on Saturday said its mid-sized Sports Utility Vehicle Elevate has crossed 20,000 sales mark since its launch in the domestic market in September this year.

The new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total company sales in the last three months and has helped the company grow its sales by 11 per cent in the September-November period as compared with the same period last year, the automaker said in a statement.

"We have maximised the production of the Elevate to serve our waiting customers as early as possible and adjusted the variant mix to align with the market demand which is overwhelmingly high for CVT variants currently," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

India is the first country to manufacture and sell the Elevate globally. Honda also aims to make India an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world, catering to the robust demand for SUVs globally.

Topics :Honda salesHonda MotorSUVs

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

