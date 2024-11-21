Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Honda Motors recalls CRF1100 Africa Twin units to fix throttle operation

Honda Motors recalls CRF1100 Africa Twin units to fix throttle operation

The voluntary recall is aligned with the global market action, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Honda
The recall affects certain units of this adventure motorcycle manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022. | File photo of Honda logo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday said it is recalling certain units of CRF1100 Africa Twin to rectify issues with throttle operation.

The voluntary recall is aligned with the global market action, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The recall affects certain units of this adventure motorcycle manufactured between February 2022 and October 2022, it said.

The company has identified a concern with the motorcycle's throttle operation, HMSI said.

During acceleration, the wheelie control system may get activated unexpectedly which in some cases may lead to loss of balance, it stated.

As a corrective measure, Honda will update the ECU software in the affected motorcycles with the correct programming, HMSI said.

This will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle and shall be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India, it added.

More From This Section

Adani, associates' allegations may warrant rigorous legal scrutiny: Experts

Adani bribery charge impact: Vedanta Resources defers dollar bond issue

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Gautam Adani's US indictment rattles stocks, Kenya cancels airport deal

Adani group's exposure to US companies spans solar, wind, and Google

Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website, it said.

To avoid any inconvenience or waiting at the dealership, customers are requested to book their service appointment in advance as per their availability, it added.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Honda overtakes Hero MotoCorp in 2W retail sales ahead of festive season

Premium

Rural two-wheeler sales race past urban markets in a first since Covid

Premium

Honda two-wheeler share increases after on-board norms compliance

No mention of wrongdoing by SECI in Adani bribery case: CMD R P Gupta

Adani Group faces reputational damage, higher borrowing costs: Proxy firms

Topics :Honda Motorcycle & Scooter IndiaAfricamotorcycle

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story