Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Food delivery aggregator firm Zomato’s Co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal said that he has already received 10,000 applications for the role of the chief of staff.

"We have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between: Those who have all the money, those who have some of the money, those who say they don’t have the money and those who really don’t have the money," he posted on LinkedIn as update 2.

Goyal on Wednesday had shared a job description for chief of staff, where the person will have to give a fee of Rs 20 lakh for its charitable initiative Feeding India.

He had also said that the candidate will get 10x more learnings that a 2-year degree from a top management school. The candidate will get the salary only from year two.

In his second update Goyal also said that the application process will close at 6 pm on Thursday. He also added that there will be a third update.

Many on social media termed Goyal’s attempt as a marketing gimmick. On Wednesday, Goyal said that he is looking for a chief of staff. However, this role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. "In fact, we are making this job unattractive for most people. There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity. 100 per cent of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India."

He added that the company will also contribute Rs 50 lakh (equivalent of chief of staff salary) to a charity of the employee’s choice.