Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Goyal on Wednesday had shared a job description for chief of staff, where the person will have to give a fee of Rs 20 lakh for its charitable initiative Feeding India

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO
Zomato’s Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery aggregator firm Zomato’s Co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal said that he has already received 10,000 applications for the role of the chief of staff.
 
"We have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between: Those who have all the money, those who have some of the money, those who say they don’t have the money and those who really don’t have the money," he posted on LinkedIn as update 2.
 
Goyal on Wednesday had shared a job description for chief of staff, where the person will have to give a fee of Rs 20 lakh for its charitable initiative Feeding India.
 
He had also said that the candidate will get 10x more learnings that a 2-year degree from a top management school. The candidate will get the salary only from year two.
 
In his second update Goyal also said that the application process will close at 6 pm on Thursday. He also added that there will be a third update.
 
Many on social media termed Goyal’s attempt as a marketing gimmick. On Wednesday, Goyal said that he is looking for a chief of staff. However, this role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. "In fact, we are making this job unattractive for most people. There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity. 100 per cent of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India."
 
He added that the company will also contribute Rs 50 lakh (equivalent of chief of staff salary) to a charity of the employee’s choice.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

No salary, Rs 20 lakh donation: Zomato CEO's strange job offer stirs debate

To be chief of staff at Zomato, CEO says forget salary, pay Rs 20 lakh fee

Don't rush to buy new-age co's stocks despite good Q2 results: Analysts

Zomato expects food delivery biz to grow 30% annually over 5 yrs: Executive

Premium

45 new stocks in F&O segment expected to trigger churn in Nifty, Sensex

Topics :Zomatozomato adsDeepinder GoyalFood delivery

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story