Honda overtakes Hero MotoCorp in 2W retail sales ahead of festive season

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has overtaken Hero MotoCorp in retail sales for September 2024, emerging as the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, just before the festive season begins.

According to figures from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sold 62,537 more motorcycles and scooters in India compared to Hero MotoCorp in September, claiming 27.73 per cent of the market. In contrast, Hero MotoCorp held a 22.54 per cent market share. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dip in retail sales

Despite the gains of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter, both companies experienced declines in their monthly retail sales. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s retail sales dropped by 4.53 per cent year-on-year to 333,927 units in September, while Hero MotoCorp’s figures saw a sharper decline of 22.95 per cent, with sales totalling 271,390 units.

TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, and Suzuki Motorcycle India completed the top five, collectively accounting for 86.57 per cent of the market.

Hero MotoCorp ahead in wholesale

More From This Section

However, it’s important to note that Hero MotoCorp still leads HMSI in wholesales. Hero’s wholesales increased by 18.75 per cent year-on-year, reaching 637,050 units in September, compared to HMSI’s 583,633 units, which marked an 11 per cent growth.

For the first half of the 2025 financial year, Hero MotoCorp also leads in total retail and wholesale figures. Hero MotoCorp’s retail sales amounted to 2,386,991 units, surpassing HMSI’s 2,197,559 units by a margin of 189,432 units. In terms of wholesales, Hero MotoCorp dispatched 2,961,010 units, narrowly beating HMSI's 2,928,661 units.