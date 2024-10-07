Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hitachi Energy plans Rs 2,000 crore investment in India in next 5 years

Hitachi Energy plans Rs 2,000 crore investment in India in next 5 years

The investments will be made towards expanding capacity of transformers, talent base and increasing portfolio, N Venu, MD&CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi energy India said

Hitachi
The investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made over a period of 4-5 years towards building capacity of large and small power transformers, and dry and traction transformers, MD&CEO said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Switzerland-based technology player Hitachi Energy has plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next 4-5 years in India, a company official said on Monday.

The investments will be made towards expanding capacity of transformers, talent base and increasing portfolio, N Venu, MD&CEO, India and South Asia, Hitachi energy India said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hitachi Energy India is an arm of Hitachi Energy.

The investment of Rs 2,000 crore will be made over a period of 4-5 years towards building capacity of large and small power transformers, and dry and traction transformers, he said.

Besides, the investment will be towards building capacity of insulation and components, strengthening the company's existing HVDC high voltage direct current capacity.

It will be focussed on network control solution offerings to customers coming from sectors like industries, utilities, transportation, Venu said.

He said the company intends to invest Rs 400 crore every year up to 5 years. On the funding, Venu said the company is looking all options, including fund raising from the markets.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hitachi Energy shares tumble 4% post Q1FY25 show; profits, margin slips QoQ

Hitachi Energy India Q1 results: Net profit jumps four-times to Rs 10.4 cr

Tata Hitachi has localisation as top priority, to invest Rs 200cr in FY25

Hitachi Energy surges 5% on bagging new work order worth Rs 790 cr

Stocks to Watch, May 22: Apollo Tyres, Biocon, Gulf Oil, Ircon Int'l

Topics :Hitachi Energy IndiaInvestment

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story