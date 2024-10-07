Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Nestle nominates former Amazon India exec Manish Tiwary as India MD

Nestle nominates former Amazon India exec Manish Tiwary as India MD

The proposal to appoint Tiwary is subject to the board's nod, and if approved, will be effective from Aug. 1, 2025, a day after current Chairman and Managing Director Narayanan retires

Nestle
In August, Tiwary resigned from his role at Amazon.com, heading the e-commerce giant's India operations.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nestle SA has nominated former Amazon India exec Manish Tiwary to replace Suresh Narayanan as the managing director of its Indian unit when he retires next year.

The proposal to appoint Tiwary is subject to the board's nod, and if approved, will be effective from Aug. 1, 2025, a day after current Chairman and Managing Director Narayanan retires, Nestle India said on Monday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In August, Tiwary resigned from his role at Amazon.com, heading the e-commerce giant's India operations. Prior to Amazon, he held various posts at Unilever's Indian and Gulf units, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Narayanan, who has spent over 26 years with the Nestle Group, was appointed as Nestle India's chairman in October 2015. Before that, he headed the company's operations in the Phillipines, Egypt and Singapore.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Manish Tiwary to become Nestle India MD after Narayanan retires in 2025

Here's what went wrong for Nestle's recently ousted CEO Schneider

Abrupt CEO change prompted by growth concerns, says Nestle Chairman

Nestle to focus on food sales again after CEO's experimental bets

Nestle CEO joins line of consumer bosses felled by rising living cost

Topics :nestleAmazon IndiaNestle India

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story