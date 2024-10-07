Tier-IV cities boost Meesho's festive sale; total orders increase 40%

Meesho said it witnessed an increase in demand this year during its flagship ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024’, held from September 27 to October 6, 2024, with total orders rising over 40 per cent compared to last year. Further, during the sale period, the e-commerce platform saw a notable spike in engagement, achieving over 30 million app downloads.

The platform achieved 1.45 billion customer visits, with about 45 per cent of shoppers hailing from Tier-IV cities. During the sale, the company reached customers in remote locations such as Ranaghat (West Bengal), Neyyattinkara (Kerala), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Sangareddy (Telangana), Sivasagar (Assam), Jaynagar (Bihar), and Naugarh (Uttarakhand), as well as in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. Further, as consumers increasingly embrace digital shopping, prepaid orders surged by an impressive 117 per cent. This reflects a significant shift in customer preferences towards digital payment options in Tier-II and beyond. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“With about 3 crore app downloads and a 45 per cent increase in new-to-e-commerce users, we are reinforcing our commitment to making e-commerce accessible and affordable for millions across the country,” said Milan Partani, general manager, user growth, Meesho. “We are ensuring that even the most remote towns can experience the convenience of online shopping.”

This festive season, customers embraced self-care and home improvement, leading to growth across Meesho’s categories. Home and kitchen saw a 105 per cent increase Y-o-Y, beauty and personal care rose by 60 per cent, while kids and baby essentials grew by 75 per cent. Shoppers filled their carts with popular items like kurtis, mobile cases, and artificial plants.

Catering to the growing demand for branded products, Meesho Mall witnessed 2-times growth in orders. This highlights its growing popularity among users in Tier-II+ regions. Brands like Mars achieved phenomenal growth of over 4-times, while Denver saw growth exceeding 2-times. Mamaearth also grew by more than 2-times, Bella Vita doubled its orders, and Swiss Beauty experienced a growth of 1.8-times.

Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster Sale also provided sellers with a unique opportunity to expand their customer reach and grow their businesses. This year, about 40,000 sellers became lakhpatis during the sale event. During the Mega Blockbuster Sale, Meesho said that more than 25,000 sellers achieved success by doubling their revenue compared to their usual business performance.

India’s festive season is set to ignite a major boost for the country’s e-commerce sector, with sales expected to reach Rs 100,000-120,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV), according to an analysis by Redseer Strategy Consultants. The latest analysis forecasts 20 per cent Y-o-Y growth, fuelled by high pent-up demand and a premiumisation wave.

More From This Section

E-commerce firm Myntra is also hosting the Big Fashion Festival. With 120 million visitors during early access and Day 1, Myntra saw customers exhibiting high shopping intensity across core fashion and emerging categories. At the kick-off of the sale event, Myntra witnessed 15 times new users over business-as-usual (BAU) joining the platform. It saw a 2 times spike in orders per minute (OPM) at peak compared to last year, in the opening hour of the event.

E-commerce firm Flipkart recorded 330 million user visits during early access and Day 1 combined, during the Big Billion Days (BBD) 2024 sales event. The BBD was held on September 27, with early access beginning on September 26 for Flipkart VIP and Plus customers.

The month-long Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF), which started on September 27, said the first 48 hours of AGIF 2024 have been the best ever, with nearly 110 million customer visits and over 8,000 sellers surpassing Rs 1 lakh in sales.