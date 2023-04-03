Home / Companies / News / How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

The stakes are rising. Indian consumers spent close to $10 million in 2022 on dating and friendship apps

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Premium
How Indian dating apps are giving MNCs a run for their subscription

5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Most Indians still find their spouses the way their grandparents did – at least 90 per cent of marriages in the country are said to be arranged – and the divorce rate here is among the lowest in the world. It comes as no surprise then that dating – still a new phenomenon outside the big cities – is tinged with India’s uniqueness. Information gleaned from dating app companie

Topics :Dating appOnline datingTinderSocial media appsSocial Media

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Also Read

Tinder shows how youngsters' expectations from relationships are changing

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

NMDC institutes in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district send youths to MNCs

MNC funds suit investors looking for steady compounder: Should you invest?

Star MNC: From Smartphones to laptops, Samsung's strong India play

Fincham appoints Nokia's Sanjay Malik as new chairperson for FY24

Standard Chartered, Akasa Air close operating lease of Boeing 737 Max 8

Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, Madhusudhan Rao named for his role

IRB Infrastructure Trust lists on National Stock Exchange after Sebi's nod

Wabtec Corp plans to make Bihar factory into an export-oriented unit

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story