Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz steps down, Madhusudhan Rao named for his role

Food delivery firm Swiggy’s chief technology officer Dale Vaz has resigned after nearly five years at the company and will pursue his own venture.

Swiggy senior vice president Madhusudhan Rao, who has been with the Bengaluru-based firm for more than four years, will be the new CTO.

“We confirm Dale Vaz has decided to move on from Swiggy to pursue his entrepreneurial venture,” said a Swiggy spokesperson. Vaz joined Swiggy in 2018 after working for 11 years at e-commerce giant Amazon.

Vaz will continue with Swiggy till May 2023 and he will be associated with the company in an advisory role later. “We thank him earnestly for his many contributions to Swiggy,” said the Swiggy spokesperson.

The news about Vaz’s resignation comes as Karthik Gurumurthy, head of Swiggy’s quick-commerce vertical, Instamart, is reportedly planning to step aside by the end of this month.

“Karthik will go on a sabbatical and plans to join Swiggy back,” said a person familiar with the development.

Swiggy appointed Vaz as the head of engineering and data sciences in 2018, tasking him with technology strategy and building an artificial intelligence-driven platform for hyper-local discovery and on-demand delivery.

Dale initially worked with Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini, who was also CTO at that time. Jaimini, in 2020, moved away from his active role to pursue another entrepreneurial venture called Pesto Tech.

As the director of software engineering at Amazon India, Vaz led functions such as consumer technology, mobile engineering, payments engineering, new initiatives and data engineering.